A close friend of Josh Reynolds's ex-lover claims Arabella Del Busso told her "they can't get me, it's not a crime to fake a pregnancy" after feigning three miscarriages and cancer while dating the NRL star.

Disgusted friend Belinda Janes broke her silence to tell The Daily Telegraph Del Busso - real name Donna Preuska - told her she was only with the West Tigers star for the luxury lifestyle his money afforded them and she said when he bought her a cavoodle named Meatball to ease the "pain" of their second miscarriage, her reaction was "oh f**k, I'm now stuck".

Arabella Del Busso pictured with Belinda Janes. Picture: Supplied

"She was so deceitful and dark," said Ms Janes, 35, a Sydney transport worker, who met the Melburnian through social media.

"She craved attention; almost every word she spoke was a lie.

"She told me her mother died, I got a text from her 'aunt' saying she was collecting money for a pampering session for Arabella. I transferred money. I later found out her 'aunt' was her and her mother is still alive.

"Josh was crushed after the second miscarriage, he really wants kids.

"He bought her a dog in May, she called her Meatball, to ease the pain of losing a second pregnancy and because she was lonely in Sydney. She just rolled her eyes and said 'f**k, now I'm stuck' with him (Josh), I love the dog but she's a huge commitment, I can't pack up and leave."

Janes, Del Busso and Reynolds out to dinner at Black at The Star. Picture: Supplied

Ex-model Del Busso, 30, is said to be lying low in Melbourne amid claims she conned Reynolds out of thousands of dollars and tricked him into thinking she miscarried their unborn twins and lost two more pregnancies.

She has accused Reynolds of hitting her.

"The third time she miscarried she put up a picture on Instagram of a drip in her arm, that's how she planned to tell Josh she lost their third pregnancy," Ms Janes said.

Del Busso with her cavoodle Meatball. Picture: Supplied

"When I questioned her, she said 'what's the worst that could happen … it's not a crime to fake a pregnancy.

"She hasn't changed, she's still tracking down wealthy men on Facebook, sending them naked pictures."

Ms Del Busso was contacted for comment.

Del Busso with her cavoodle named Meatball. Picture: Supplied