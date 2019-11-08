Nostalgia alert: McDonalds to bring back retro toys

OUR EIGHTIES hearts are rejoicing.

McDonald's is bringing some of their most popular toys of all time back to celebrate the humble happy meal's big 40th birthday.

The Maccas food that changed into transformers. Image: Pinterest

The fast-food restaurant will be launching a limited edition "surprise" happy meal, which will contain toys we all loved from the last four decades.

McDonald's Director of Marketing Australia, Jo Feeney, revealed the outlet was thrilled to be bringing the toys back because they're "nostalgic for Aussies of all ages".

"By bringing back some of the most popular toys from the last four decades, Australians can get their hands on some of their favourites from the past," Jo said.

Muppet Babies on wheels... YES!!! Image: Pinterest

WHAT CAN YOU COLLECT?

While the line-up of retro toys will be officially revealed on November 18th, you'll be glad to know that rumoured to be on the list for a comeback is the four-piece Muppet Babies set, featuring Gonzo on a trike and Miss Piggy in a pink convertible.

There are also whispers that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles racing cars will also return along with the changeable figurines that transformed from a burger or fries into miniature robots, and Tamagotchis.

Tamagotchis were a hit for all kids. Image: Pinterest

Fans are also crossing their fingers for other popular freebies from their own childhood.

While it wasn't quite a happy meal offer, Stef is crossing her fingers for the return of the Indiana Jones film set from 1992.

"I don't remember many of the toys, but I do remember these! We had maccas every Sunday night just to complete the whole set and would binge-watch Indiana Jones every week. It was the best," she says.

Remember this offer? Image: Supplied

The promotion kicks off on November 21st and will be available for a limited time, so save some room for all of the nuggets and French fries, kids!

This story originally appeared on Kidspot and was republished with permission.