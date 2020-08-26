North Coast woman busted 1000km outside of border bubble

A map released by the QLD Government outlining postcodes within the "border bubble".

A TWEED HEADS woman was caught breaching COVID-19 after she was pulled over for a breath-tested in Mackay.

QLD Police said the 50-year-old woman was issued with Penalty Infringement Notice (PIN) after she travelled to Mackay from Tweed Heads.

Around 9.30pm on Monday night, officers intercepted a vehicle on the Bucasia Esplanade in Bucasia for the purpose of a Roadside Breath Test (RBT).

Police allege the female driver started her car and tried to drive away before police managed to stop her. She allegedly refused to comply with requirements of the RBT and was arrested.

The 50-year-old woman was charged with two counts of failing to provide a specimen of breath and obstruct police and one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

She is due to appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on September 15.

The woman was also issued with a PIN for breaching the Chief Health Officer's Public Health Border Direction and is subject to mandatory quarantine conditions.