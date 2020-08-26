Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A map released by the QLD Government outlining postcodes within the
A map released by the QLD Government outlining postcodes within the "border bubble". NSW Health
News

North Coast woman busted 1000km outside of border bubble

Cathy Adams
by
26th Aug 2020 12:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TWEED HEADS woman was caught breaching COVID-19 after she was pulled over for a breath-tested in Mackay.

QLD Police said the 50-year-old woman was issued with Penalty Infringement Notice (PIN) after she travelled to Mackay from Tweed Heads.

>>>TOP STORIES:  Police officer charged with dangerous driving during pursuit

Around 9.30pm on Monday night, officers intercepted a vehicle on the Bucasia Esplanade in Bucasia for the purpose of a Roadside Breath Test (RBT).

Police allege the female driver started her car and tried to drive away before police managed to stop her. She allegedly refused to comply with requirements of the RBT and was arrested.

The 50-year-old woman was charged with two counts of failing to provide a specimen of breath and obstruct police and one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

She is due to appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on September 15.

The woman was also issued with a PIN for breaching the Chief Health Officer's Public Health Border Direction and is subject to mandatory quarantine conditions.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Festival's 'devastating' decision will hurt jobs, economy

        Premium Content Festival's 'devastating' decision will hurt jobs, economy

        News WHILE the decision to cancel Falls Festival is understandable, it’s another blow to the tourism industry.

        • 26th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        'I was terrified (but) I am 80, I don't say no to anything'

        Premium Content 'I was terrified (but) I am 80, I don't say no to anything'

        News Cool grannies show you're never too old to try something new

        • 26th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
        CHANGES: New plans for Big River Way upgrade revealed

        Premium Content CHANGES: New plans for Big River Way upgrade revealed

        News Find out what $20m safety upgrades will entail and what you said should be done

        Tearing down blockade could be ‘catastrophic’

        Premium Content Tearing down blockade could be ‘catastrophic’

        News "The health consequences could be potentially catastrophic'