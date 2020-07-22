‘Northern Rivers is an absolute smorgasbord of sh-t towns’

Shit Towns of Australia said the Northern Rivers is a “sure-fire recipe for shit townery” with it’s 5g protests and anti-vaxxers.

Shit Towns of Australia said the Northern Rivers is a “sure-fire recipe for shit townery” with it’s 5g protests and anti-vaxxers.

THEY say everything in life can be a competition if you want it to be.

And now, thanks to Shit Towns of Australia, that even extends to the towns we live in.

Shit Towns of Australia is a Facebook page dedicated to illustrating just how bad Australian towns are, and, with a following of more than 200,000 people, they are pretty good at it.

From power rankings to showdowns, the Northern Rivers rarely escapes the attention of the page.

In the ongoing power rankings to crown Australia’s ‘shittiest’ town, the Northern Rivers has been well represented with Mullumbimby, Casino, Byron Bay, Nimbin and Lismore all featured.

Speaking to The Northern Star, Shit Towns of Australia said the Northern Rivers was a popular area.

“Aussies seem to love ripping into the Northern Rivers in particular,” they said.

“Our Byron Bay write-up is the most popular post we’ve ever done.

“The Northern Rivers is an absolute smorgasbord of shit towns.

“The region leads the nation in anti-vaxxers, 5G conspiracy nuts and smelly hippies living in vans. It’s a sure-fire recipe for shit townery.”

The ‘shit town showdown’ came after the page noticed serious debate among commenters and decided it should be settled once and for all.

“We started the Shit Town Showdown after noticing constant arguments in our comments sections about which towns were worse,” they said.

“We figured we should find out once and for all, in a fair, democratic fashion.

“We’re pleased that it’s proven popular.

“We certainly didn’t expect it to take off like it has, but it’s been great to see our observations resonate with so many people.

“The messages from people who love the page are really gratifying, and the messages from people who hate the page are usually hilarious.”

See Shit Towns of Australia on Facebook to view the showdown.