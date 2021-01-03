Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four fire crews were called out to a home on fire in the Northern Rivers last night.
Four fire crews were called out to a home on fire in the Northern Rivers last night.
News

Northern Rivers house destroyed in blaze overnight

Jessica Lamb
3rd Jan 2021 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Northern Rivers home has been destroyed in a fire overnight when the roof collapsed.

Rural fire crews could see the well-alight blaze before arriving at the scene on Dorroughby Rd, Corndale north of Lismore just before 3.30am today.

A Rural Fire Service spokesman said initial reports indicated the building was timber with an iron roof and thought to be more than 100 years old.

It is understood a neighbour was woken by a bang to see the house on fire and called Triple-0.

Three RFS crews including Dunoon, Tullera, Alphadale attended along with one crew from Lismore Fire and Rescue Service.

The RFS spokesman said to start with firefighters had an issue with water supply to fight the blaze but eventually found water onsite.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed no patients were treated.

About 5am this morning, crews were stood down and returned at 9am to continue cooling down the site.

More Stories

corndale house fire lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premiers urged to make border solution ‘a matter of urgency’

        Premium Content Premiers urged to make border solution ‘a matter of urgency’

        Health A Northern NSW councillor has argued the “wellbeing of the community must be prioritised”, but this is being impacted by Queensland border restrictions.

        RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

        Premium Content RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

        News For most locations, the amount recorded in 2020 was more than double the total rain...

        Did Zac Efron just shell out $2M for this North Coast stunner?

        Premium Content Did Zac Efron just shell out $2M for this North Coast...

        Property If so he will be getting mountains, cliffs, valleys, and waterfalls

        Crowd-funding boost for baby born with rare skull condition

        Premium Content Crowd-funding boost for baby born with rare skull condition

        News The family of Casino’s Koby Goodwin will have to fund their own accommodation in...