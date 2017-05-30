News

Northern Rivers drug driving rate 5 times state average

30th May 2017 11:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE conviction rate for drug driving on the Northern Rivers is more than five times the state average, new research has found.

A new report by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research has found that the number of people facing charges of drug driving more than tripled in the 24 months to June 2016.

In the financial year 2014/15, 2,331 drug driving charges were finalised in the NSW Local Court.

In the 2015/16 financial year, that number rose to 9,808, an increase of 320%.

The overwhelming majority of persons found guilty of drug driving offences were males (79.3%) and persons aged between 18 and 39 years (72.4%).

Surprisingly, the rate of prosecution was two times higher in Regional NSW than the state average (180 per 100,000 compared to 93 per 100,000).

Particularly high rates of drug driving were found in the Richmond Tweed area, where the conviction rate for drug driving is more than five times the state rate.

Almost all drug driving charges brought to court are proven.

The most common penalties imposed are fines and Section 10 bonds (i.e. no conviction recorded), however approximately 80% of persons found guilty also received a period of mandatory licence disqualification in addition to their principal penalty.

The growth in license disqualification has led to a surge in people being convicted driving while disqualified.

The number of offenders previously found guilty of drug driving and later being found guilty of driving while disqualified more than tripled (from 133 to 542) in the 12 months to June 2016 compared with the 12 months to June 2015.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  drug driving northern rivers crime

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Northern Rivers drug driving rate 5 times state average

Northern Rivers drug driving rate 5 times state average

THE conviction rate for drug driving on the Northern Rivers is more than five times the state average, new research has found.

Reconciliation Week marked in Byron Shire

Informal gathering to take place this week

Shark nets to be removed early

Shark meshing nets

Trail nets have been in the water for almost six months

Labels highlighting Aussie produce tested on Northern Rivers

Deputy Prime Minister, Luke Hartsuyker with staff at Woolies in Byrn Bay.

Shoppers: Look for a kangaroo in a triangle

Local Partners

Northern Rivers drug driving rate 5 times state average

THE conviction rate for drug driving on the Northern Rivers is more than five times the state average, new research has found.

State of Origin: Why Maroons are wrong to target Hayne

The vastly experience Hayne a weakness? The Maroons are kidding

Now the ‘champion’ Maroons are struggling to sell out the ‘cauldron’

Ten awesome things to do this week

Editor of Express Examiner Susanna Freymark interviews Casino's 2015 Mr Beef Chad Taylor.

From Mr Beef in Casino to Byron Bay Rugby

Chicago comes to Bangalow

CELL BLOCK TANGO: Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones in a scene from the 2002 film Chicago.

The next production by Bangalow Theatre Company

A ballet event of lovers and fairies in Byron Bay

ON STAGE: Byron Ballet's 10th anniversary production will be Shakespeare's A Midnight Summer's Dream.

Byron Ballet celebrates 10 years

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

WITH so much at stake, thank Zeus that Wonder Woman didn’t fall into the same trap as its DC Extended Universe predecessors.

Everything coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and Amazon Prime Video this June

Orange Is The New Black returns for another season.

Find out what's being added to our streaming services in June.

Sam Armytage and Tom Cruise? Saaaaay what?

Apparently, the answer is no.

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

Songwriter honours flood volunteers who helped their neighbours.

Lismore songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by strangers' kindness

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

Australian Schapelle Corby is escorted by Bali Police at the parole office in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 27 May 2017.

Schapelle's mother teases her free daughter could be Gladstone bound

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

LIVE A RURAL LIFESTYLE - WITH WIDE OPEN LUSH GREEN VIEWS - YET IN A VERY CENTRAL LOCATION

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1.225 - $1.3

Only minutes to Bangalow, Clunes & Federal and an extra 10 or 15 to Byron & Lismore. This 4 year young home offers an easy lifestyle, enviable by many, as all...

LIVE A RURAL LIFESTYLE - WITH WIDE OPEN LUSH GREEN VIEWS - YET IN A VERY CENTRAL LOCATION

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1.225 - $1.3

Only minutes to Bangalow, Clunes & Federal and an extra 10 or 15 to Byron & Lismore. This 4 year young home offers an easy lifestyle, enviable by many, as all...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Position and Potential Packed

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,900,000 ...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

OPEN THIS SATURDAY 11.30AM - 12.00PM First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 UNDER OFFER

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,240,000 to...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room brick...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 $540,000 to...

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Here's your chance to carp about feral pests

Carp might by great fun to catch but they're destroying Australia's watercourses.

Science in the Pub looks at carp and coral trees

SNEAK PEEK: What new shopping centre is going to look like

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!