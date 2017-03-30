News

Northern Rivers actress about to get fast and furious

Javier Encalada
30th Mar 2017 10:41 AM
Elsa Pataky attends the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Centers Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Elsa Pataky attends the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Centers Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes

NORTHERN Rivers resident actress Elsa Pataky is about to become the most fast and furious local celebrity with the release of her latest film, The Fate and the Furious - F8, the latest in the Fast and Furious franchise.

In this film, which opens in Australia on April 12, Pataky plays Elena, a character she has already incarnated in the last three Fast and Furious films.

In F8, now that Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are on their honeymoon, the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life.

But when a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime, the elite force will criss-cross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world's stage, and to bring home the man who made them a family.

This is the second film in the franchise that will not feature Paul Walker after The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), due to Walker's death on November 2013.

Three more Fast and Furious films are expected to be produce in the next five years.

Mrs Hemsworth

 

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss

 

In her next film project, Horse Soldiers (about a CIA special forces team in Afghanistan, due to release next year), Elsa Pataky plays Captain Mitch Nelson's wife, a role played by her real-life husband, Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth.

Pataky and Hemsworth met through the management company that represents them both, Roar.

The couple married in 2010, after a 10-month relation, and have three children.

They moved to the Northern Rivers a couple of years ago, and are frequently seen with the children around Lennox Head, Byron Bay and Bangalow at pubs, children's playgrounds and at music festivals, mingling with the crowds.

The Hollywood actress guards her family's privacy and right to a normal family life.

In September 2012, Pataky won €310,000 in Spain's supreme court against publishing group Ediciones Zeta.

In March 2007, Interviu magazine, owned by Zeta, published photos of Pataky that had been taken with a long lens while Pataky was changing clothes during a photoshoot for Elle magazine.

Senora Pataky

Elsa Pataky was born Elsa Lafuente Medianu in Madrid, Spain.

Besides being an actress, she is a model and a film producer, and is about to launch a fitness book.

😉 @yodona @womensecretofficial @womensecretofficial #wearesexywomen @rafagallar

A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on

Her mother, Cristina Pataky Medianu, is a publicist of Romanian and Hungarian ancestry, and her father, José Francisco Lafuente, is a Spanish biochemist.

She attended the Universidad de San Pablo CEU where she studied journalism and began to take an interest in acting.

She joined Teatro Cámara de Ángel Gutiérrez, a theater company in Madrid, and left college when she was offered a role in the long-running Spanish TV series Al Salir de Clase (Leaving Class,1997).

More Spanish TV roles followed, alongside a growing career in movies, first in Spain but increasingly internationally.

Her mother's surname Pataky is Hungarian and means "someone from a town called Patak (which means creek)."

The 'y' at the end indicates a noble family.

Pataky reportedly speak Spanish, French, English, Romanian and Italian.

Topics:  byron bay chris hemsworth cinema elsa pataky f8 fast and furious lennox head norther rivers entertainment the fate and the furious

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!