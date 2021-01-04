Menu
Police issued two PINs to two Northern Beaches tourists for a holiday in Yamba.
Crime

Sydney tourists busted at North Coast holiday hotspot

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 10:01 AM
Two tourists from the Northern Beaches in Sydney have been busted by police for leaving their home without a lawful excuse to take a holiday in the Clarence Valley.

On Saturday January 3 2021, NSW Police were notified that a man and woman, both aged 32, had left their Collaroy home the previous day to travel to Yamba for a holiday.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District spoke with the pair and determined they didn't have a lawful excuse for leaving their home and, in doing so, had breached the Public Health (COVID-19 Northern Beaches) Order. Both were issued an $1000 penalty infringement notice.

Police continue to appeal to the community to report suspected breaches of any ministerial direction or behaviour which may impact on the health and safety of the community.

Anyone with information regarding individuals or businesses in contravention of COVID-19-related ministerial directions is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

