North Coast woman murdered in supermodel's home

TRIBUTES are pouring in for a former North Coast mother who was murdered at her home in a beachside Sydney suburb yesterday.

Lanell Latta, 50, was found dead in an Avalon property owned by supermodel Gemma Ward.

Police were called to the scene about 10.45pm following reports that a woman had been fatally stabbed.

A 25-year-old man was arrested nearby and taken to Manly police station where he was charged with murder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The man was refused bail to appear before Manly Local Court today.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Ms Latta and her two sons were already renting the rundown beach house when Ward bought it last year for $1.6 million and they stayed on as tenants.

"My heart goes out to the family and all involved in this tragedy. It's heartbreaking news," Ward told The Daily Telegraph.

Ms Latta grew up at Byron Bay and her friends have taken to social media to express their sorrow.

Kylie Kerr-Dawkins wrote: "RIP. Dear Lanell Latta, I had some great times as a teenage girl hanging with this lovely lady. So very sad, sending prayers, and deep condolences to her family and friends. She will be missed by everyone she came in contact with."

Kim Bolitho posted: "On this sad day, dearest, kindest friend Lanell ... may you fly high and watch the whales from heaven and always know that you were truly loved."

Lisa Croft wrote: "What a loss my beautiful friend. Ethereal, funny, kind and gentle. I have wonderful memories of you, and I wish you eternal peace now that you are home."

Chris Duffy said the world had lost a "beautiful soul in Lanell": "She was taken from us way too early, in tragic circumstances, and I'm sure that all of us who knew her, will miss her dearly. Today is not about the whos and whys, today is about remembering a beautiful person. R.I.P Lanell."

More at The Daily Telegraph.