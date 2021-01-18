North Coast talent on show as Archibald goes regional

Six time Archibald Prize Finalist Angus McDonald eon the 2020 Archibald Prize ANZ People’s Choice award for his portrait of Behrouz Boochani. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Six time Archibald Prize Finalist Angus McDonald eon the 2020 Archibald Prize ANZ People’s Choice award for his portrait of Behrouz Boochani. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

The Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre will be the first stop of the regional tour of the 2020 Archibald Prize.

The prize's regional tour - which takes finalists' works on the road - will be shown at the gallery in Murwillumbah from Friday, January 22 to Sunday, March 7.

Tickets to the exhibition are available online here.

Attendees will also need to log in via the QR code at the entry to the gallery.

Lennox Head artist Angus McDonald took out the People's Choice award in the 2020 Archibald Prize with his oil on canvas portrait of Behrouz Boochani, a Kurdish-Iranian writer, poet, filmmaker and journalist was held on Manus Island for more than six years.

The pair met in 2018 while Mr McDonald was working on a documentary about the offshore detention centre.

<< Filmmaker says 'cruelty and brutality' of Manus must end >>

<< Two local artists named as Archibald 2020 finalists >>

<< Lennox artist wins with Manus short film >>

<< Lennox artists takes Archibald Prize People's Choice award >>

Archibald Prize 2020 finalist Dark Emu' – portrait of Bruce Pascoe; by Byron Shire resident Craig Ruddy; acrylic, oil, charcoal and varnish on canvas; 168 x 153 cm.

Byron Shire artist Craig Ruddy was also a finalist in the prize; he was selected for Dark Emu, a portrait of Bruce Pascoe.

The Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

After Murwillumbah, the regional tour will visit Cairns, Griffith, Broken Hill, Shoalhaven and Penrith.