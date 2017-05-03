North Coast players in Japanese comp

TALENTED: Milo Bisogni and Zahi Addis are currently in Japan.

FAR North Coast players Zahi Addis and Milo Bisogni have departed for the Tokyo International Youth Football Tournament.

Zahi and Milo travelled with 16 of the most talented soccer players in Northern NSW after being selected to participate in the Tokyo Under 14 International Youth Football Tournament starting this week.

The side is attending the tournament at the invitation of the Tokyo Government, with the NSW State Government facilitating the arrangements with NNSWF.

Both players relocated from this region last year as part of the Northern NSW Football Homestay Program, having previously played with Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley FC and Bangalow SC respectively.

Northern NSW Football technical director Michael Browne, who is travelling along with the boys, believes this will be a valuable opportunity for the players.

"The tournament will give the players the opportunity to play against teams from other parts of the world and will be a fantastic experience for the youngsters,” Browne said.

"Many of these teams will have different approaches to playing the game and we are sure that this experience alone will be of enormous benefit to our players.”

The NSW team is up against international squads from Beijing, Berlin, Cairo, Jakarta, Moscow, Paris, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Buenos Aires and local Japanese teams at Tokyo's Komazawa Olympic General Sports Ground.