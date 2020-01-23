North Coast gin claims gold medal at international awards

CAPE Byron Distillery has taken out a gold medal at the World Gin Awards.

Brookie's Byron Slow Gin took out the title - the second highest honour in the sloe gin category - at the UK awards.

In the same category, McHenry claimed the award for best Australian gin.

The spirit, released to the market in mid-2017, is crafted with Davidson plum, an indigenous Australian fruit that's native to Northern NSW's subtropical rainforest.

The plums are macerated in Brookie's Dry Gin for more than 10 months before being pressed and bottled.

Co-founder and distiller Eddie Brook welcomed the award.

"We are blessed with an abundance of incredible native Australian produce in the Northern Rivers and we get excited about showcasing native Australian produce and flavours in spirits that consumers have never tried," Mr Brook said.

"So, we are stoked to see that people around the world are excited about our products too."

The gin is available online and throughout January, all profits from online sales will be split equally between the Rural Fire Service, Wires and the RSPCA.

"We are educating visitors to the distillery not just about our gin, but also about the importance of the Big Scrub Rainforest and the use of the vast array of indigenous rainforest foods that are grown on our doorstep," Mr Brook said.

Along with distillery cellar door tours, visitors to Cape Byron Distillery, which sits on the Brook family's macadamia farm, can enjoy expertly-led craft spirit tastings and a guided to of the rainforest.