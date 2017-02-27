News

Are your rates going up by over 33%?

TWO Northern Rivers councils were named with eight councils across the state that applied for rate rises to fund a host of improvements across the shires.

Ballina and Byron Shire Council's had submitted an application this week to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) to increase rates above the rate peg of 1.5% for 2017/2018.

The increase, if approved, will enable the two councils to permanently increase the rate base to accrue higher general revenue to pay for vital works

Ballina Shire Council aims to renew core infrastructure and improve the health of waterways by increasing its general revenue by 17.64% over three years .

Neighbouring Byron Shire Council proposed to use its extra income for general shire maintenance and additional asset renewal.

To achieve this, the council requested a 33.55% cumulative increase over four years.

These special rate variations can be permanent or temporary, and are assessed against Office of Local Government guidelines.

IPART chairman Dr Peter Boxall said all applications will be determined by mid-May and could be applied to rates for the 2017-18 year.

"Each application will be carefully assessed against the criteria established by the Office of Local Government with councils required to demonstrate the need for and the purpose of the additional revenue, evidence of community consultation and an assessment of the impact on affected ratepayers," Dr Boxall said.

Those who want to make submissions directly to IPART have four weeks from when the , and these submissions will be considered as part of our determination.

Full details about the assessment criteria for special variations, the detailed proposals submitted by each council and how to lodge a submission can be found on the IPART website.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina shire council byron shire council council ipart northern rivers councils rate rises special variations

