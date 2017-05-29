News

North Coast clinic providing relief for headache sufferers

JASMINE BURKE
| 29th May 2017 6:00 AM

JUST 15 minutes is all that's required to determine whether the neck is likely to be the reason for a headache or migraine.

The answer to long-term relief for migraine and headache sufferers can be found in Bangalow.

The recently opened Bangalow Headache Clinic provides sustainable drug free relief to those suffering through the use of the Watson Headache Approach (WHA).

Bangalow Headache Clinic Director and certified practitioner, Michael Hayward said the Clinic assesses and detects a rarely diagnosed fault in the top of the spine which can be the cause of up to 80% of headache and migraine disorders.

"The WHA consists of a series of techniques which when applied systematically will confirm or rule out upper neck disorders as the causative factor of sensitisation of the brainstem," Mr Hayward said.

The WHA identifies a previously unrecognised clinical pattern and accurately determines the neck joints involved.

Experience has shown it to be effective for many different forms of headache or migraine, Mr Hayward said.

Mr Hayward said four to five treatments is expected to make a significant change to a client's headache and migraine symptoms.

If not, treatment will be ceased.

As a sufferer of intense migraines for 25 years, Margaret Wyatt said following approximately five treatments at the Bangalow clinic the frequency of her "neck pain plummeted" and since undergoing treatment she has had substantially less migraines which "have been much less severe" and briefer.

"It's the only hands-on technique developed for headaches and migraines and the only one with research supporting its ability to treat the underlying problem in primary headaches," Mr Hayward said.

He also said the results from the treatment are variable, sometimes people are completely cured of them and sometimes they experience them less frequently and with less intensity.

"We know this treatment can't help all migraine and headache sufferers. But for those we can help, we are providing significant improvement in their quality and enjoyment of life," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  headache northern rivers health

AN INFORMAL gathering to mark Reconciliation Week will take place this week in Byron Bay.

