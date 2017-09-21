News

NORPA set to launch 2018 season

FUN: The NORPA launch has become a highlight of the Lismore social calendar every year.
Javier Encalada
by

NORPA will reveal all the shows they are bringing to the region in 2018.

The 2018 NORPA Season Launch will be held at Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty Street, on Friday, November 17, from 6.30pm.

As usual, it will be a free event.

After suffering the devastating effects of the March 31 floods in its dependencies, the organisation defied the odds and was able to continue to reopen their doors only a couple of weeks after the disaster.

Both Opera Australia and Australia Chamber Orchestra have recently offered concerts that went directly to benefit NORPA after the floods.

The 2018 offering is expected to be slightly different to previous years.

NORPA recently announced that a team of highly skilled theatre makers has joined the company as associate artists, to deliver a greatly increased creative program.

Janis Balodis, Jade Dewi, Caroline Dunphy, Darcy Grant, Mitch King, Valley Lipcer, Kate McDowell and Emma Saunders now work with artistic director Julian Louis and associate director Kirk Page to create new devised works for NORPA.

The group is also meant to deliver masterclasses, workshops and training programs; host artist residencies; launch a program for children, families and school students; as well as develop their own works and strengthen creative connections into the Northern Rivers community.

All shows for 2018 will go on sale at the launch, so the event is also a chance to grab the best seats.

For details, visit norpa.org.au or call 1300 066 772.

Lismore Northern Star

