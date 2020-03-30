Noosa brand provide reusable relief during health crisis

COVERED: Outback and Co are a Noosa based brand creating protective and stylish clothing accessories for outdoor work. Their latest product is a protective face mask they hope will help stop the spread of infectious diseases. Photo: Outback and Co

AS the demand for personal protective equipment rises in the wake of novel coronavirus, one Noosa brand have launched a range of face masks to help keep the community safe.

Outback and Co is the brain work of mother-daughter duo Jenny and Rosie Stevenson who create boutique country workwear available for men, women, children and pets of Australia.

"The concept of Outback & Co. was born over a wet season spent at home, in Noosa," Rosie said.

"I was in need of particular work products while living and working in the Northern Territory and Western Australia on stations, working on the land wearing work clothes in all of the harsh elements."

"My mum had decades of experience sewing, and created products that were of high quality, versatile, durable and looked great at the same time."

Rosie said the concept of the business came from two needs.

"The first need, protection from the sun and dust. The second need, to maintain a little bit of femininity in everyday life on a station in the outback."

Their most recent product, protective and reusable face masks, launched this week.

😷 Buy your reusable & washable Protective Face Masks for $15 today 😷 😷Help protect against & prevent the spread of... Posted by Outback & Co. on Sunday, 29 March 2020

"We were approached by a family member who was in desperate need of a face mask to wear at work during this tough time," Rosie said.

"To keep within sustainable practices and have something of high quality, we designed and made a reusable and protective face mask."

"These face masks help protect against and prevent the spread of potentially infectious respiratory diseases, and can also protect against the elements of dust, sun and wind."

Outback and Co's range included: earrings, scrunchies, neck scarfs, pet scarfs, gaiters, tote bags and face masks.

Everything is Australian made and designed and can be purchased through their Facebook page or Instagram.