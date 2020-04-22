Menu
The scene of the fatal single-vehicle accident on the Stuart Highway in which Rosanna Neff (inset) was killed.
Crash victim remembered as ‘a beautiful soul’

by NATASHA EMECK, natasha.emeck@news.com.au
22nd Apr 2020 8:41 AM
FRIENDS and loved ones have paid tribute to the woman who died in a car crash at Noonamah on Sunday, remembering her as a "beautiful person".

Rosanna Neff, 33, who was originally from Ireland, was killed after her Toyota Corolla hatchback crashed on the Stuart Highway in Noonamah on Sunday night.

Heartbroken friends and loved ones of Ms Neff were left shocked by her sudden passing and left tribute messages for her on Facebook.

"Her parents live in Ireland. I know people who knew her … very, very sad she was a beautiful person," one person posted.

"You wont be forgotten, Rosey," said another. "She was one of the most beautiful souls I had ever met."

NT Police Watch Commander Vicki Coum said a general duties police vehicle had come across the crash scene on its way back to the station at the end of a shift at around 10.30pm. Officers pulled the car's sole female occupant from the wreckage but unfortunately she passed away at the scene from her injuries.

Major Crash Investigation Unit detectives are still investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the crash.

NT detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Lindner said police were notified that a car nearly ploughed into the 33-year-old woman's light blue 2004 model Toyota Corolla hatchback near Lake Bennett at 9.45pm on Sunday.

About an hour later, police found the wreckage of the vehicle 40km away near the Elizabeth Valley Rd intersection.

Detectives are seeking assistance from any witnesses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444.

Originally published as Noonamah crash victim remembered as 'a beautiful soul'

