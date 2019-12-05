Love potion? The tropical location where men propose weekly

There must be some love potion in the martinis at Marriott’s Momi Bay Resort because men are dropping to their knees all around the resort.

Squeals of glee can be heard from all around at Marriott's Momi Bay Resort - from flushed newly-engaged ladies, parading massive smiles and sparkling bling on their ring fingers.

It's almost impossible not to get wrapped up in the romance and the team at the Marriott have put a lot of thought into making this experience happen. With at least one marriage proposal every week, they know what they're doing.

When the resort opened in April 2017, it unlocked a previously untapped area of Fiji.

Nestled on the secluded beaches of Momi Bay on the western corner of Viti Levu, the resort is the only property on the Fiji main island offering overwater villas.

Marriott Momi Bay is the only resort offering overwater villas on Fiji’s main island of Viti Levu.

The villas are reserved for adults only and feature a private terrace and direct access to the lagoon. Order breakfast to your villa and after you have finished your crispy croissants from the Fiji Baking Company, slide into the tranquil lagoon and swim out to the pontoon to soak up the warm morning sun.

The resort's striking design is centred around the man-made lagoon, offering every guest a water view. You can swim in the lagoon's turquoise waters or enjoy direct access to a sandy, palm-fringed beach overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Walking through the waves from our room each morning we experienced an abundance of fish, an inquisitive baby sting ray, and busy sand crabs scurrying around in front of us. The environment is pristine and is a priority for the Marriott team.

Fijian mahogony timber lining the ceilings in the shape of a traditional Fijiian Drua (sailing boat). Picture: Marriot Resorts

This passion for excellence is abundantly evident in almost every aspect of the resort.

If you take the time to look at the villas, you may notice they look similar to the canoes from the film Moana. Well, they are actually an upside down hull of the Drua (sailing boat). In addition, the cladding of the bures (huts), which look like wood, are timber shingles.

The ceilings are made from timber ribs with joinery of local Fijian mahogany, including the bed frames, hand basins on the stone top, as well as the carved mirror timber frames.

While you stroll around the resort you'll also notice hand-carved wooden poles that depict the various marine life that can be found in Fiji.

And at the Fish Bar - possibly the most romantic, decadent restaurant in the south pacific - you can see the material used for the walls is from the local lime stone quarry, Tao Village. This special spot is unmissable at sunset. Try the scallops and smoked pork for a memorable dining delight.

It's these thoughtful touches and the attention to detail that can go by unnoticed but reveal the lengths the resort goes to to make your experience exceptional.

Marriott Momi Bay Resort’s Fish Bar is possibly the most romantic, decadent restaurant in the South Pacific. Picture: Marriot Resorts

Other highlights include an incredible choice of three spectacular restaurants, a café, three swimming pools (including an infinity pool overlooking the ocean), and a heavenly, nurturing spa.

The kids aren't left out either. The well-appointed children's club will spoil your little ones with creative arts, fish feeding, hair braiding, games, and giggles. The staff give away hugs and smiles with relish - in fact my seven-year-old daughter wanted to take Aunty Mere home with us. Well, me too to be fair.

And if you are planning on popping the question, talk to the staff about the canopied alfresco dining decks. They're a perfect spot and the resort team will take care of everything.

Couple Katrina Small and Eoin Keating recently got engaged at the resort.

Whether you are in the throes of giddy beginnings and fizzy excitement or buried in nappies, sleep deprivation and stagnant routine, this resort will guarantee you serenity and restore the romance within.

GETTING THERE

Nestled on the secluded beaches on the western coast of Fiji's main island, Viti Levu, the upscale resort is a smooth 45-minute drive from Nadi International Airport.

Surrounded by tropical vegetation and a beautiful lagoon, the resort is in easy reach of Nadi Town (29kms). Most taxis will make a pit stop at the local supermarket for you to stock up on snacks and drinks if you need to, but you'll find everything you need at the resort with a well-stocked shop on site.

Rooms start from FJ$379 per night.

