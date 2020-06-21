No you can’t drive after two schooners, one wine, two vodkas

A man has been arrested for drink driving at Byron Bay.

A MAN who told police he had been drinking for eight hours before getting behind the wheel of his car has been arrested.

The man was driving along Bangalow Rd, Byron Bay, about 1.35am on Saturday when he pulled over and turned off his headlights.

Police stopped behind him and conducted a roadside breath test, which was positive, and he was arrested and taken to the Byron Bay Police Station.

Tweed-Byron Police District Inspector Bobbie Cullen said he recorded a reading of 0.14.

She said he had been drinking since 5pm the previous night, and his last drink was at 1am.

"He indicated he had consumed two schooners of beer, a glass of wine and two vodka mixed drinks," Insp Cullen said.

"He had glazed eyes, his movements were sluggish, his speech was slow, and he was unsteady on his feet."

The man's driver's licence was immediately suspended.

He will appear in Byron Bay Local Court on August 3.