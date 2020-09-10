‘No special treatment for Hanks’: Elvis production

After Tom Hanks unwittingly found himself in the centre of a border debate, production of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie have released a statement.

After Tom Hanks unwittingly found himself in the centre of a border debate, production of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie have released a statement.

The production of Elvis and filmmaker Baz Luhrmann have insisted star actor Tom Hanks is not receiving special treatment and is subject to typical quarantine standards after arriving in Queensland.

The production released a statement regarding Hanks' quarantine in a Gold Coast hotel after the two-time Oscar award-winning actor unwittingly found himself in the centre of a wide border debate.

Hanks, whose diagnosis of COVID-19 in March shut down production of Elvis on the Gold Coast, arrived via a private jet from the US late Tuesday and is quarantining for two weeks in a hotel along with other members working on the production.

Tom Hanks enjoying a stroll along the beach in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast in January. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"The production would like to make it very clear that in terms of Mr Hanks' hotel quarantine arrangement he is completing his 14 day mandatory quarantine in a hotel approved by Queensland Health and will be subject to police checks like anyone else," a Warner Bros production spokesperson said.

"His quarantine is subject to the same standard of supervision, compliance and testing as all other travellers who arrive into the State of Queensland."

"The Queensland Screen Sector COVID Safe Work Plan, developed by Screen Queensland with the Government, ensures that all productions operate in a COVID safe environment, so that the highly skilled Queensland film workforce can get on with the job.

"Our production has very strict COVID workplace plans, including for quarantine of cast and crew entering Queensland from overseas, compliant with all Queensland Health requirements. We set our start date to commence after Mr Hanks has completed his 14 days and has been released from quarantine by Queensland Health."

Baz Luhrmann at Village Roadshow Studios as work on his Elvis biopic resumes. Picture: Instagram

Luhrmann announced today that cameras will roll on Elvis, a musical drama about the life and music of Elvis Presley, at Village Roadshow Studios on September 23 - seven months after its initial start date.

The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis, Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Australian Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.

"We're back to, as Elvis liked to say, 'taking care of business!'" Luhrmann said.

"It is a real privilege in this unprecedented global moment that Tom Hanks has been able to return to Australia to join Austin Butler and all of our extraordinary cast and crew to commence production on 'Elvis.'

"I cannot emphasise enough how lucky we feel in the current climate that the state of Queensland, and Queenslanders in general, have been so supportive of this film. We thank our partners in the Queensland Government and Queensland Health for their extremely diligent process, so that we can be an example how creativity and productivity can proceed safely and responsibly in a way that protects our team and the community at large.

"We are all excited to start working with Tom Hanks when he is out of quarantine in two weeks."

The story will be told through the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom.

Originally published as 'No special treatment for Hanks': Elvis production