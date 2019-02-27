No safe level of political exposure

IN THE run up to the NSW state and then Federal election this year many health workers and law enforcement experts are asking - when it comes to politics, is there any safe level of exposure.

A weary electorate is doing their best to cope with toxic levels of handshaking, photo opportunities, empty promises, scare campaigns and panel discussions.

Children and babies are daily being traumatised - many now afraid to leave the house in case they are swept up into the arms of some random pollie wielding a giant cheque book in a shopping centre in a marginal electorate.

Teenagers have stopped playing sport for fear their team will get dragooned into being photographed with some guy with creases ironed into his jeans who clearly has no idea how to kick, hit or bowl a ball.

People who regularly make up the vast majority of the public are exhibiting signs of Pre-Election Stress Trauma or PEST.

The public are tired of being PESTered and are well and truly over their barrels constantly getting porked, hustings being hit, platforms constantly getting stood on and conferences getting pressed every five minutes.

The trouble is even though we may want to swallow the pollie pill - indeed here in Australia swallowing the pollie pill is compulsory - there is no way of knowing whether the pill we bought from the nice people in the toilets at Splendour in the Electionfest will do what they say it will.

The pill may produce warm tingly climate action, or a heightened state of regional infrastructure, or euphorically well-equipped public schools and hospitals, or intensely colourful swirls of banking and taxation reform.

Or, we could wake up alone in the dark in a caravan sitting on Besser blocks, inside a half built sports stadium, covered in dead fish with a guy from the bank bashing on the door demanding payment for the new coal fired power station we didn't know we'd ordered and that's already obsolete.

If only there was some kind of pollie-pill testing regime, then we could minimise the harm and decide whether we wanted to partake at Splendour in the Electionfest at all.