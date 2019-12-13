No remorse: Councillor’s ridiculous comments seal jail fate

TEARS of a sexual abuse survivor reliving her childhood trauma were not shed in vain as her attacker Frank Pardon was sentenced to jail for the "extremely disturbing" crimes.

Judge Glen Cash told the Maroochydore District Court how he watched the woman, now in her 40s, break down last week while giving evidence against her sexual abuser, who will be behind bars for 18 months.

The former Noosa councillor's fate was sealed yesterday after a week-long trial where a jury found him guilty of maintaining a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and sexually abusing her in the 1990s.

The 70-year-old was composed and stared straight ahead as Judge Cash sentenced him to three years jail, suspended after he served 18 months for the 10 offences.

Pardon's assisting defence barrister Robert Butler said the decision was "unreasonable" and his team would be lodging an appeal.

"He's doing OK and standing up to it," he said.

"His fiancee said he's the most honourable man she's ever met."

Pardon denied every accusation of touching, kissing or oral sex he performed on the teenager across four months.

He often violated the teenager while she restocked a coldroom at her work and when she stayed over at his home.

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings said it was this lack of insight into his inappropriate nature that was most concerning.

"There was obviously no remorse despite damning evidence … his explanations boarded on ridiculous in his evidence," he said.

"He clearly pursued her … he set out to rapidly develop a sexual relationship with her."

Pardon was dressed in the same suit, only more crumpled after spending two nights in the watch house as his defence barrister, Andrew Hoare told the court of his accomplishments.

Mr Hoare said Pardon was a "useful and valuable member" of the community, who went beyond his former role as a Noosa councillor to help his region.

Pardon immediately lost his job when the custodial sentence was handed down yesterday.

Despite never reoffending, Judge Cash said Pardon's crimes had a long-lasting impact on the victim.

"Offending of this kind would have had some kind of psychological impact on her," he said.

Pardon briefly spoke to his fiancee and defence barrister before he was escorted to prison.

Mr Butler said the appeal would be lodged before Christmas but was unaware of how long it would be before the matter was before the courts again.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.