No relief for international arrivals

The national cabinet has agreed to keep caps on international arrivals in place to avoid putting strain on the hotel quarantine system.

International arrivals to Australia will remain banned or restricted to some capital cities for months under an extension of tough COVID-19 rules.

Restrictions on outbound travel by Australian citizens and permanent residents remain in place, once again suggesting that the chances of a trip to Bali or Fiji over the summer school holidays before a coronavirus vaccine is developed remain slim to none.

On Friday an extension to the extraordinary limits on international passenger arrivals was confirmed following a meeting of the Prime Minister and state premiers over video link.

Airports have been a skeleton of their former selves during the pandemic. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

"We also agreed that international travel constraints on inbound arrivals to Australia should be continued in their current form,'' the Prime Minister said.

"We look forward to, at some point, that might be able to be altered. But at this point, we are not going to put any further strain on the quarantine arrangements around the country and they will remain in place now for some months."

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the Prime Minister confirmed that the national cabinet had agreed that existing caps on international passenger arrivals would continue in order to manage and maintain quarantine arrangements across jurisdictions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement following a meeting of the national cabinet. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Gary Ramage

The current restrictions will remain in place until October 24, when they will be reviewed by state and federal officials.

The limits are as follows:

Melbourne - no international passenger arrivals;

Sydney - limit of 350 passenger arrivals per day;

Perth - limit of 525 passenger arrivals per week;

Brisbane - limit of 500 passenger arrivals per week;

Adelaide - limit of 500 passenger arrivals per week;

Canberra, Darwin - passenger limits on each flight to be discussed with jurisdictions on a case-by-case basis;

Hobart - no international flights.

The Pullman Hotel in Hindmarsh Square, Adelaide is one of a number of hotels being used for quarantine accommodation. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Kelly Barnes

The Prime Minister said the government was also "stress testing" the hotel quarantine arrangements in the wake of the Victorian COVID outbreak.

"There was also a very strong focus today on stress testing our national preparedness more broadly, specifically in the area of quarantine, as well as in aged care preparedness,'' Mr Morrison said.

"There was a report from Jane Halton who's been undertaking that quarantine, a review. She's been in two states now in New South Wales and up in Queensland. And there were some very good lessons and experience that she was able to pass on the need to ensure we conduct quality and assurance testings at the state level over these quarantine arrangements."

