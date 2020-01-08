Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Tablelands man cannot remember allegedly assaulting his partner on New Year’s Eve.
A Tablelands man cannot remember allegedly assaulting his partner on New Year’s Eve.
Crime

’No recollection’ of alleged stabbing

by Pete Martinelli
8th Jan 2020 9:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TABLELANDS man has claimed no memory of allegedly stabbing his partner in the neck with a pair of scissors on New Year's Eve.

The defendant, 48, faces one count of breaching a domestic violence order but Cairns Magistrates Court this week heard the charge may be upgraded.

"He plunged a pair of scissors into her neck - if found guilty there will be a term of imprisonment," Sergeant Donna Sperling, prosecuting, told the court.

"They have a volatile relationship, especially when they are drinking - he is an unacceptable risk of reoffending."

Duty lawyer Michael Finch told the court the defendant had "consumed a great deal of liquor".

"He has no recollection of what took place with the aggrieved," Mr Finch said.

"He feels sick about the nature of the recollections and cannot accept the he has done what was alleged."

He told the court the defendant would live at Mt Carbine while the matter progressed through the court.

Acting Magistrate Raimund Heggie bailed the defendant to appear in Mareeba Magistrates Court on January 20.

More Stories

Show More
crime new years eve scissors stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        60th anniversary makes for chopping good event

        premium_icon 60th anniversary makes for chopping good event

        News Family fireworks are scheduled for this weekend at Benner Park, weather permitting, with wood chopping events from January 15

        Dairy code a ‘game-changer’

        premium_icon Dairy code a ‘game-changer’

        News New mandatory dairy code declared a ‘game changer’ for industry

        Fundraiser online auction about to hit $75000

        premium_icon Fundraiser online auction about to hit $75000

        News THE training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky available at the online...

        How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        premium_icon How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        News Multiple business owners in Byron have agreed that the hospitality industry this...