WARNING SIGN: These posters were placed at the southern and northern entrances to Byron Bay making it clear potholes should be fixed.

IT MAY have been a throwaway line in a council meeting, but it has taken on an eerie, omen-like prophecy from the mouth of the Byron mayor.

In the May 25 council meeting mayor Simon Richardson claimed no one has died from a pot-hole.

Less than two months later, the grieving family of cyclist Col Hadwell were posting signs around Byron Bay warning of deaths by pot-holes.

While investigations into the unfortunate death of Mr Hadwell have not concluded to confirm speculation he was thrown from his bike by a pot-hole, the Hadwell family obviously disagree.

The controversial statement by the mayor came about after Cr Alan Hunter brought up the topic of lowering flood levels in the North Byron floodplains.

Much of the discussion centred around the work that would need to be done to mitigate flood damage.

Funding for work that would need to be done was also discussed and it was agreed and put in the minutes of the meeting that the amount in the budget would need to be doubled.

Mayor Simon Richardson suggested taking money from the capital works budget.

"I am happy to take (funds) from a road,” he said.

"Bottom line is, pothole filling is an endless beast, no-one dies from a pothole.”

This was met with jeers from the audience within the council chambers.

Cr Richardson went on to say people and their properties were potentially being destroyed by flooding.

He has been contacted for a statement but has yet to return our calls.