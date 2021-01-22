No heatwave, but possible severe weather on the way

SEVERE WEATHER WARNING: On Friday January 22, 2021, the BOM issued a severe weather warning of heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms of part of the Northern Rivers.

The Bureau of Meteorology has revealed while most of NSW is in for a heatwave, the Northern Rivers will be spared.

But while Lismore and areas north and east will see slightly increased temperatures, BOM announced a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for heavy rain, large hailstones and damaging winds for parts of Northern Rivers west of Casino and Kyogle.

On the BOM website, the banana-shaped storm front is shown sitting over the west of the region.

And while the shape may be amusing, it could cause some damage.

BOM meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said the temperatures for most towns on the Northern Rivers on Friday and over the weekend will “hover around the late 20s to early 30s, tops”.

“But there will be a high UV index so you will need strong sunblock and a hat,” he said.

“Yes, there is the risk of seeing a storm today but it will probably stick close to just west of the Northern Rivers.

“So the weekend for the majority of the region will be right up there, really nice and not too hot.”

Meanwhile, for anyone travelling south, Mr Majchrowski said most of NSW and the ACT can expect hot days ahead, as a high pressure system over the Tasman Sea extends a ridge to the northern NSW coast, combines with an inland trough to draw a hot air mass across the region.

There will be Heatwave Conditions across southern and central districts for the weekend and into early next week.

He said relief from the heat is not expected to come across southern parts of the state until the middle of next week.

As the Heatwave progresses, some locations are expected to hit temperatures well into the 40s with hot conditions are predicted to peak Sunday into Monday.

Mr Majchrowski said parts of the NSW coastline continue to be subject to Hazardous Surf Warnings including the Byron Coast.