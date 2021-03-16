No further delays allowed in bowlo armed robbery case

Detectives have arrested three people over an alleged armed robbery at Brunswick Heads.

Detectives have arrested three people over an alleged armed robbery at Brunswick Heads.

All but one of the trio accused of robbing the Brunswick Heads Bowls Club while armed have agreed on the facts of what happened on the night of March 12 last year.

The matters of Allie Alex, Beau Hinze-Yates and Tori May Perkiss were mentioned in Tweed Heads Local Court on March 12.

Police allege about 12.30am on March 12, a woman was threatened by Mr Hinze-Yates, who was armed with shorn-off shotgun, after closing the licensed venue.

It's alleged the 28-year-old then forced the woman to reopen the business before he stole cash and threatened a security guard who arrived during the incident.

The woman was then forced to drive Mr Hinze-Yates in her vehicle to Clothiers Creek Rd, Cabarita, where he got out of the car and entered another vehicle.

The security guard, who was uninjured, reported the incident to police.

It is alleged Ms Perkiss, 23, was an employee of the bowls club and had helped orchestrate the entire operation.

The pair were allegedly assisted by Ms Alex, 29, who helped plan the robbery.

Mr Hinze-Yates is also charged with supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.

On Friday last week, Magistrate Michael Dakin questioned why the matter was taking so long to finalise.

"It's been here since May 2020," he said.

"How can this be taking so long?"

The Director of Public Prosecutions said some fresh charges had been laid causing delays.

The defence for Ms Alex and Ms Perkiss said they had essentially agreed on the facts however the lawyer representing Mr Hinze-Yates said there were still issues being negotiated.

None of the accused appeared in court.

Mr Dakin told the defence and prosecution if the matter was not resolved by the next court appearance that it could be settled in the District Court by trial.

The matter was adjourned to April 16 for all three to be committed to a higher court with no further adjournments allowed.

Mr Hinze-Yates remains in custody while Ms Alex and Ms Perkiss are on bail.

All three are required to appear at the committal.