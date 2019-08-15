Menu
Login
NO DOUBT: Dom Rogers, Sharni Field, Scout Bee Jones, Luna Delaney, Rhianna Browning, Izaak Harvey and Amani Okoth
NO DOUBT: Dom Rogers, Sharni Field, Scout Bee Jones, Luna Delaney, Rhianna Browning, Izaak Harvey and Amani Okoth Verity Bee
News

No debate about Bruns Public's academic and sporting smarts

15th Aug 2019 8:32 AM

BRUNSWICK Heads Public School's debating team are not only zone champions, they are undefeated in their debates.

This continues a long history of successful debating teams at the school and one debater, Scout Bee Jones, is progressing to North Coast trials to compete for a place on the state representative team.

In further good news for the school both the girls and boys softball teams are Zone champions, with the girls team contesting the Regional finals later this term.

The four softballers pictured have been selected for the North Coast Team to compete at the State Championships, the second year for Luna Delaney and Rhianna Browning.

brunswick heads brunswick heads public school public education
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    TV Reality TV star Susie Bradley has been escorted by security out of boyfriend Todd Carney’s football game after getting into a fight with other spectators.

    Game on as finals approach

    Game on as finals approach

    News Ladder leaders close in Prems soccer competition.

    Vietnam Veterans Day - Time to reflect on Long Tan

    Vietnam Veterans Day - Time to reflect on Long Tan

    News COMMEMORATING those who served in a war with no winners.

    Politics in the pub right from heart

    Politics in the pub right from heart

    News TACKLING the big ides is always best done in the front bar.