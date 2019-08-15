No debate about Bruns Public's academic and sporting smarts

BRUNSWICK Heads Public School's debating team are not only zone champions, they are undefeated in their debates.

This continues a long history of successful debating teams at the school and one debater, Scout Bee Jones, is progressing to North Coast trials to compete for a place on the state representative team.

In further good news for the school both the girls and boys softball teams are Zone champions, with the girls team contesting the Regional finals later this term.

The four softballers pictured have been selected for the North Coast Team to compete at the State Championships, the second year for Luna Delaney and Rhianna Browning.