No cash, takeaway only as local cafes 'protect staff'

Expect changes at your local cafe as the effects of coronavirus hit.

Expect changes at your local cafe as the effects of coronavirus hit. Chevanon Photography

AS WORKPLACES across the Northern Rivers prepare to protect staff from coronavirus, cafes are among the first businesses to take action.

Popular Lismore cafe, Flock Espresso, announced on Instagram last night that it would "protect them (our team) as best we can".

"As such, effective immediately until further notice, Flcok Lismore and Mullumbimby will not be accepting reusable cups or containers for food or beverages," Sarah and Kym posted.

"We ask that if you are not feeling well that you choose to visit us another time and if you do visit, please preorder and pay via the Skip app (Lismore) or with contactless payment instore.

"We have removed table cutlery, sugar, S&P, bottled water, drinking glasses and takeaway containers and cutlery from public areas to minimise the risk of contamination."

Scratch Patisserie at Mullumbimby also took to Instagram to announce changes.

"In an attempt to minimise the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on our community, we are no longer accepting cash payments and will be serving all our food and drinks in takeaway only," they wrote.

"Personal hygiene is imperative to our workplace and we will make every effort to ensure we are meeting the highest standards.

"We will be encouraging our staff to practice social distancing and ask our customers to respect this by staying outside the shop when placing and receiving orders."