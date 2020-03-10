Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has faced court accused of raping and strangling a woman.
A man has faced court accused of raping and strangling a woman.
Crime

No bail for man accused of horror DV attacks

Felicity Ripper
10th Mar 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of raping, strangling and robbing a Sunshine Coast woman at knifepoint will remain behind bars for at least seven weeks.

The 54-year-old man did not apply for bail as his 13 charges were mentioned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

He had attended the woman's home near Caloundra about 10am on Friday before he allegedly physically assaulted her over a prolonged period.

During this time, the woman was allegedly strangled, causing her to lose consciousness, raped and held against her will, police will allege.

The woman suffered significant injuries as a result of the alleged assault.

An investigation commenced after the woman escaped and reported what had happened to police.

About 8.30am on Monday, the woman was walking along Queen St at Kings Beach with her young son when she noticed the man allegedly following her.

The man caught up with the pair and allegedly assaulted the woman while armed with a knife, stealing her handbag during the altercation.

The woman and boy sought refuge at a nearby business, without suffering any physical injuries.

On Monday afternoon, police executed a search warrant at a residence near Caloundra where the 54-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

He remained in custody this morning as duty lawyer Matthew Cooper told the court his client would not be applying for bail.

He was not required to appear in court.

The man faced two charges each of rape, assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation.

He also faced four charges of common assault and one charge each of deprivation of liberty, stealing, and threatening violence.

The matter was adjourned to May 1 when he will be required to appear for a committal mention.

News of the alleged attack came after more than 1000 people filled a large auditorium to farewell Hannah Clarke and her children, Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

More Stories

Show More
court crimes domestic violence rape allegation
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mystery solved as public appeal helps to identify woman

        Mystery solved as public appeal helps to identify woman

        News THE woman, who was found walking towards the Brunswick River bridge, remains in hospital and is receiving ongoing treatment.

        ‘YOU'RE FORGIVEN’: Boatie's heartfelt letter to thieves

        premium_icon ‘YOU'RE FORGIVEN’: Boatie's heartfelt letter to thieves

        News DAD begs thieves to show his boat "some love"

        Woman carjacked while waiting for family at shopping centre

        premium_icon Woman carjacked while waiting for family at shopping centre

        Crime THE offender had been released on parole just five days earlier.

        ‘I want to get help. I don’t want to get sentenced to jail’

        premium_icon ‘I want to get help. I don’t want to get sentenced to jail’

        Crime BALLINA man led police on pursuits involving a stolen car.