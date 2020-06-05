'No 5G, no mandatory vaccines': Hundreds gather to protest

HUNDREDS of protesters have gathered in Mullumbimby this afternoon in an effort to prevent a 5G tower from going ahead.

The action was started by Northern Rivers for Safe Technology.

Prior to the gathering, organisers promised that attendees would maintain physical distancing of 1.5m and that it would be "constantly monitored".

Spokesperson Sherrie Yeomans said the Northern Rivers for Safe Technology was a group of more than 3000 local community members, created a year ago.

This afternoon's group could be heard chanting "no 5G" and then "no mandatory vaccines".