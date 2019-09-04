Nissan’s reveals game-breaking SUV

Nissan is hoping to sidestep its rivals with the new Juke SUV.

The compact high-rider competes with cars such as the Mazda CX-3, Suzuki Vitara and the coming Hyundai Venue.

The current Juke has never been a strong seller in Australia. It was an afterthought for Nissan, which only brought the vehicle to Australia towards the end of its model life to take on newer rivals.

The Juke has fashion-forward styling.

However, the Juke was a strong seller in Europe with about a million examples on the road. Nissan Australia is hoping the all-new version can replicate that success locally.

The small SUV segment is one of the most popular in the country and is one of the few areas weathering the sharp decline in sales in 2019.

Nissan is aiming at younger owners who prioritise style and design. The Juke's sloping coupe-like roofline and small rear windows have more appeal for front passengers who are less likely to have youngsters in the rear.

The small rear window would be a worry for small kids.

There are 11 exterior colour choices with contrast roof, and buyers will be able to customise their bumpers and side sills. Wheels are 19-inch alloys.

Nissan Europe product planning chief Ponz Pandikuthira believes the vehicle's design will draw in new buyers.

"Nissan Juke is back with its unique identity, even more character, exciting performance and advanced technology that responds to drivers' needs," he says.

"The new design and exciting driving experience will appeal to the growing number of customers opting for compact crossovers.

"The Juke has grown up, while still retaining the fun-to-drive qualities that have always made it stand out."

The Juke has expanded in all directions to deliver a roomier cabin. Boot space has increased by 70L to 422L.

The Juke is filled with soft-touch materials.

The interior that is kitted out with soft-touch material and cloth seats, with optional Alcantara or leather.

Satnav features on the eight-inch touchscreen, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Nissan has upped the tech stakes with its new app that allows owners to lock or unlock the vehicle remotely as well as checking tyre pressure and oil levels. Google's digital assistant allows users to control the car's functions with voice commands.

The tech updates continue with a wide range of driver aids including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection. Nissan's semi-autonomous Propilot tech combines adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

The Juke has sold almost one million units in Europe.

Power comes from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo (86kW/180Nm), with boost function that adds 20Nm of torque for up to 25 seconds under full acceleration.

Transmission options are six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The modest outputs are said to be sufficient to shove the Juke along as it weighs only about 1200kg.

Nissan says the new Juke will start production soon, with the vehicle likely to land in local showrooms next year.