Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nissan has slumped into the red for the first time in 11 years and has announced it will close auto plants in Spain and Indonesia.
Nissan has slumped into the red for the first time in 11 years and has announced it will close auto plants in Spain and Indonesia.
Business

Nissan to shut car plants

by Yuri Kageyama
28th May 2020 8:25 PM

Nissan has announced it will close auto plants in Spain and Indonesia, as it sinks into the red for the first time in 11 years, as the coronavirus pandemic sends global demand plunging and halts production.

Nissan's Chief Executive Makoto Uchida has told reporters production in Europe will be centred on the British plant in Sunderland, and the Indonesian operation will move to Thailand, as the Japanese automaker reduces global production by 20 per cent.

Nissan Motor Co reported on Thursday a 671.2 billion yen ($A9.4 billion) loss for the fiscal year ended in March, its first annual loss since getting slammed by aftermath of the financial crisis in the year ending in March 2009.

Yokohama-based Nissan had recorded a 319 billion yen profit the previous fiscal year through March 2019.

Nissan said its global vehicle production dropped 62 per cent in April to 150,388 vehicles from a year ago. Global vehicle sales slipped almost 42 per cent last month.

Its sales for the fiscal year ended in March sank almost 15 per cent to 9.9 trillion yen ($A138.6 billion).

"The future remains unclear and it is extremely hard to predict," Uchida said.

Originally published as Nissan to shut Indonesia, Spain car plants

motoring nissan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        premium_icon ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        News WORKERS at the Goonellabah store should be offered jobs at Bunnings or Officeworks, says Lismore MP Janelle Saffin.

        Animal park to reopen, so go meet a croc

        premium_icon Animal park to reopen, so go meet a croc

        News SUGAR gliders, wombats, emus, koalas, kangaroos and other animals are ready to...

        5000 ON HIGH ALERT: Panicked town mass testing for virus

        5000 ON HIGH ALERT: Panicked town mass testing for virus

        Health Two schools now closed for deep cleaning

        The pub where beer, spirits, wine is at cost price

        premium_icon The pub where beer, spirits, wine is at cost price

        News Northern Rivers hotel announces mega booze sale ahead of reopening