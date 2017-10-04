Nippers sign on for fun and community service

NIPPERS SIGN ON: Byron Bay Nippers always do well in local competitions.

IT'S time to do something seriously good for your community and join your local surf club for some serious fun.

Byron Bay Surf Lifesaving Club is holding its Nippers Sign on from 9-11am this Sunday at the Club.

The sign on comes ahead of the clubs Open Day on October 15 with the first Nippers Day scheduled for Sunday November 15.

Club President Paul Pattison said the the club was participating in the state wide Surf Club Open Day initiative with the aim of attracting new memberships to the club and creating a greater understanding of the club's various voluntary contributions to the community.

"The day will to put on show several aspects of our activities, with information available on Surf Life Saving pathways through Nippers, Surf Education and Training,” he said.

"As well as being a fantastic asset to the local community, the beach at Byron Bay is a major tourist destination and a dominant visitor draw card.”

"Surf Life Saving services create a safe environment with thousands of people with no beach going experience visiting our shores every year relying on us to keep them safe.

"We welcome members from six years of age and up coming from many backgrounds and walks of life, to learn new skills, challenge themselves and become a member of our organisation at the beginning of its 111th season in Byron Bay.

Club Captain Brendan Irwin said he was keen to highlight that his club a community organisation providing vital life-saving, training and youth services.

"The club is open to all to join,” Mr Irwin said. "Our current youngest member is 6 and oldest is 78 years old.

"We are encouraging all the community to come along and consider the wide range of activities and benefits that are possible by being part of the surf life-saving movement.

"We pride ourselves on providing a supportive environment for people of all ages to meet and participate in a wide range of activities- water, surf and life saving skills as well as a range of fitness and competition options.

"Surf life-saving also offers a pathway to local, state, national, international and Olympic level competition.

"In addition surf life-saving offers skills that can we used in various careers and pathways to life guarding and sports and recreation professions. There are opportunities

to acquire a power craft licence and skills as a crew person.

"Our patrolling season started on September 23 and will continue through until April next year.

"There are opportunities to attend competition locally with carnivals at Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads as well as other carnivals along the north coast.

"The first local carnival is at Evans Head in mid-October, the NSW country titles are at South West Rocks and state championships are in Swansea Belmont. Australian titles are in Perth in April.

Mr Irwin said age managers and coaches organise trips and camps during the year with the most recent trip being to Fraser Island.

Members are competing on the Gold Coast in the Coolangatta Gold Event in October.

The first Byron Bay carnival is on 19 November with a youth Carnival on 2 December.

"It is a great opportunity to be part of and to give back to your community,” he said.

For any other information the public can contact: adminbbslsc@byronbay surfclub.org