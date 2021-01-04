Nine drivers celebrate NY with fines and licence suspensions

Nine people were arrested across New Year’s Eve and Day in the Tweed Byron Police District.

‘Have a Plan B’ is the message being driven home by police after nine people were arrested and charged with drink driving in the North Coast this New Years.

A male P-plater was allegedly seen to be drifting onto the wrong side of the road when he blew more than double the legal limit on January 1.

The 20-year-old was pulled over by police about 1.20am on Cudgen Rd in Cudgen when he was arrested and taken to Kingscliff Police Station where he blew 0.136.

His license was immediately suspended and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court later this month.

About 2am the same night, a 28-year-old man was stopped by police for speeding in Byron Bay.

He blew 0.073 and was fined $581 with a three month licence suspension.

Five hours later, a 26-year-old woman was stopped for a random breath test in Browning St, Byron Bay where she allegedly blew 0.081.

She will appear in Byron Bay Local Court later this month.

Police confirmed officers will continue to be out in force across the holiday period with stationery and mobile Random Breath Testing across the Tweed Byron Police District.

The message from police is, ‘If you are going to drink, don’t drive’ and ‘Have a Plan B.’