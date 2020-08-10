Nimbin woman to face court for failing to quarantine

The woman was served with a court attendance notice .

A NIMBIN resident will face court in Lismore after failing to quarantine after travelling from Victoria, and even picking up a patient from Lismore Base Hospital.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended a home on Cecil Street, Nimbin, on Friday, August 7, and spoke to a 31-year-old woman who arrived in NSW from Victoria on Saturday, August 1.

The woman was advised to travel directly from Albury to her Nimbin address.

Checks revealed the woman had visited a friend in Maitland, and stopped at Nabiac and Gosford for mechanical repairs.

The woman also picked up a patient who had been discharged from Lismore Base Hospital. Following further inquiries, the woman was served on Sunday with a court attendance notice for not complying with directions.

She is due to appear in Lismore Local Court on Monday, September 21.