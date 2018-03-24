Menu
Login
News

Nimbin fire to be considered during state-wide investigation

Michael Balderstone trying to save a few items from the museum after the devastating fire in Cullen street in Nimbin. The fire destroyed The Rainbow cafe, The Nimbin Museum, Tribal Magic and BringaBong shops. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star
Michael Balderstone trying to save a few items from the museum after the devastating fire in Cullen street in Nimbin. The fire destroyed The Rainbow cafe, The Nimbin Museum, Tribal Magic and BringaBong shops. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star Mireille Merlet-Shaw
Liana Turner
by

A BLAZE which destroyed several businesses in Nimbin will be included in an investigation into the relationship between volunteer and paid firefighters in New South Wales.

The fire which destroyed Nimbin's museum and Rainbow Cafe in August, 2014 will be among more than 100 incidents across the state considered as part of the investigation, a spokeswoman for emergency services minister Troy Grant confirmed.

The incident was amongst three fires on the North Coast to be looked at during the process, along with incidents in Taree and Port Macquarie.

The spokeswoman said a date had not yet been set for the launch of the investigation, which Mr Grant announced last week.

It was expected the behaviour of firefighters involved in 112 incidents will be assessed.

The response to the Nimbin fire by the RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW crews will be investigated.

The blaze tore through Cullen St on August 13, 2014 and gutted the Nimbin Museum, Rainbow Cafe, Tribal Magic and half of the Bringabong shop before being controlled.

Fire and Rescue NSW and the NSW Rural Fire Service have been approached for comment.

Topics:  nimbin rural fire service troy grant

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

An axe-wielding man has been arrested after an incident in Byron Bay

Helping out our Younger Heroes

HEROES: Damien Schofield with some of the attendees at the most recent Younger Heroes camp at Mount Warning

Yonger Heroes score bank award.

These Vampires live on jazz

MUSICIAN: Alex Boneham.

The Australian Music Prize nominated jazz-world band play this week

Rock band Sticky Fingers spotted on the Northern Rivers

SHOW TIME: Sticky Fingers always promises an entertaining show. Photo contributed.

The band has been in an 'indefinite hiatus' since February 2017

Local Partners