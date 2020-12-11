Menu
A man is due to appear in court this morning after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she slept.
Crime

NIGHT TERROR: Woman sexually assaulted in her sleep

by Grace Mason
11th Dec 2020 11:06 AM
A MAN is due to appear in court this morning after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she slept in a Bungalow unit complex.

It is alleged the man initially tried to break into a Winkworth St home about 8am, before exposing himself to a woman.

He left a short time later, but allegedly forced his way into a nearby unit before assaulting the sleeping woman.

He fled after the woman woke and began shouting at him.

Police have further alleged the man performed sexual acts on himself in public on two occasions in Bungalow, received tainted property, burgled a home in Bungalow and stole a wallet before using a credit card fraudulently to purchase goods.

The 39-year-old man has been charged with three counts of indecent acts and one count each of sexual assault, fraud, receiving tainted property.

He has also been charged with two counts of burglary and commit and indictable offence.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

