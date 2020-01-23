NIDA to Northern Rivers: community theatre troupe's new face

Former NIDA teacher, Liz Chance, is the new artistic director for The Mullumbimby Drill Hall Theatre Company.

SHE'S worked with some of the country's brightest stars, now she wants to work with you.

Liz Chance is the new artistic director for the Mullumbimby Drill Hall Theatre Company.

The former National Institute of Dramatic Art teacher has been living in the Byron Shire for a few decades now, but said she was keen to take the reins at the theatre.

As she works to build the company's body of actors, Ms Chance will be offering lessons from February 16.

Ahead of the classes, she will hold interviews so prospective cast members can figure out whether the experience will be right for them.

"The people I'm interested in meeting are people who have enthusiasm and commitment," Ms Chance said.

"I'm not looking for talent per se.

"We can all act, we all do … with your boss and with your friends, you have different versions of yourself.

"I want people who have the curiosity to find out the truth about themselves and to be able to work with imagination and empathy."

She said this was vital to tackling the variety of roles you might be faced with.

"When you start to do that, you realise what we have in common is far more important than what separates us," she said.

Ms Chance said she hoped to bring productions not otherwise available in the region to the Drill Hall stage.

The company's planning When the Rain Stops Calling, an acclaimed play by Andrew Bovell, for August and Debra Oswald's Mr Bailey's Minder for next year.

"I'm really interested in plays that have some redemptive quality because we're just faced with such a mess at the moment," she said.

"I think it's really important to remind people that we have the capacity to connect, find out what is important, what is real, what is true.

"Theatre is just a wonderful way of doing that."

During more than a decade at NIDA, Ms Chance taught the likes of Cate Blanchett, Sam Worthington and Jeremy Simms.

The acting course will cost $225 and will run over nine Sundays from February 16 to April 5, 9am to 1.30pm at The Drill Hall Theatre.

It will involve an introduction to acting techniques and includes lessons of movement, voice and improvisation.

The classes will be tailored for two age groups: 17-25 year olds and those in their early 30s to mid 40s.

Interviews will run between February 6 and 13.

Email liz_chance@yahoo.com.au for more info or to schedule an interview.