First look: Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies 2

Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman on set of Big Little Lies 2. Picture: Instagram

NICOLE Kidman may have only just joined Instagram but she sure knows how to make sure that her posts go viral.

The Oscar-winner has shared the first sneak peek of Big Little Lies 2 showing none other than her The Hours co-star Meryl Streep.

Streep was recently announced as part of the cast for the second season of the hit show, which earned Kidman a Golden Globe and Emmy award for her role as battered wife Celeste Wright.

Streep is playing Kidman's mother-in-law, Mary Louise Wright, in the show and can be seen with her on-screen grandsons, Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti.

"First day on set with Meryl and "my" darling boys! #BigLittleLies," Kidman captioned the shot.

The first season of Big Little Lies was based on a book by Australian author Liane Moriarty.

Moriarty told The Daily Telegraph that she wrote Mary Louise with Meryl in mind and asked Kidman, who is friends with the icon, to offer her the role.

"I was about half way through [writing] and I was talking to the producers and I said, I've got this role of Perry's mother and … not quite believing my own audacity, I'd like Meryl to play this character," she said. "And the producers were laughing at me because they were saying, 'You've become so Hollywood,' as in, picking up the phone and saying, 'Get me Meryl,'" she continued. "They were teasing me … but then they were saying, it's not beyond the realm of possibilities because Nicole and Meryl are friends."

"Nicole sent me an email saying, 'Ask and you shall receive,'" Moriarty said.

Moriarty said Streep's character comes to town seeking answers about her son Perry's death.

"She deeply loved her son … as much as any mother can love her son," she said. "She had a slightly fraught relationship with her daughter-in-law, so it's a very complicated, difficult time."

Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern are all returning for season 2.