Unusual rule in Nicole and Keith’s relationship

NICOLE Kidman has revealed the different but very simple secret behind her long marriage to Keith Urban, as the Aussie sweethearts celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner said the couple, who both manage their busy international entertainment careers and two children, made sure they lived by two rules - telling each other everything and - interestingly - never texting.

"We've never texted," Kidman told Parade.

"That is so not our relationship, which is interesting right?

"We call. We've done this since the very beginning.

"The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn't know how to text and it just kind of worked for us, so now we don't. We just do voice to voice or skin to skin, as we always say.

"We talk all the time and we FaceTime but we just don't text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times and I've had the thing where I re-read texts and I'm like, 'what does that mean?' and then read it to somebody and go 'can you interpret that?'

"I don't want that between my lover and I."

In the adorable interview, Kidman, who is currently filming the second season of hit show Big Little Lies, also said the pair maintained their strong bond because they simply "love spending time together".

"We have a lot of fun together and we just choose each other," she said.

"If there is one person I can hang out with, it's him and the girls and that's it.

"We'll get on planes and fly overnight rather than have a night apart.

"We will do anything to make it work."