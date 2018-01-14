Ngaiire reveals pregnancy and serious diagnosis

AUSTRALIAN artist and former Lismore resident Ngaiire has shared a serious diagnosis by her doctors plus broke the news that she is pregnant with her first child.

In her Instagram account, the singer revealed doctors had found tumours in her liver.

"Dear everyone. Thank you for your well wishes. After three weeks in hospital my surgeon has identified that I have four tumours on my liver," she posted.

"Because I've been blessed to carry this beautiful bodacious baby boy (surprise) it's difficult for doctors to decipher if the tumours are malignant or benign at this stage which will mean a lot of progressive monitoring every week.

"Baby boy is very happy and healthy at the moment but here's hoping I won't need to deliver him before he's full term if the tumours end up being cancerous.

"Lots of love and thank you for all your support."

Ngaire Joseph, better known by her stage name Ngaiire (pronounced ny-ree), is a Papua New Guinea-born singer based in Sydney.

Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her show at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Mitch Lowe

She was the first PNG-born artist to be featured in the Triple J Hottest 100 list.

Ngaiire moved to Lismore with her mother and stepfather in 2000.

She attended Kadina High School, entered the local Accelerator music competition in 2002 and recorded her first song, I Remember, for the Accelerator 2002: The Winners CD.

She was backing vocalist for Blue King Brown, Paul Mac and Chet Faker, and has sung on tracks by The Tongue, Thundamentals and Bluejuice, among others.

She has played at Glastonbury festival, sang at the opening ceremony for the 2015 Pacific Games and was in the top 30 of the second season of Australian Idol.

She has been described as one of Australia's best live performers.

Her debut album, Lamentations was released in 2013 and her second album Blastoma was released in June 2016.

Artwork for Blastoma (2016), the first album by former Lismore resident Ngaiire. Contributed

Speaking to The Northern Star in 2016 ahead of her Splendour in the Grass show, the singer confirmed the album was called Blastoma as she had battled cancer at a young age.

A blastoma is a type of cancer, more common in children, that is caused by malignancies in precursor cells, often called blasts.

"I had cancer when I was five, and I was in and out of hospital for about two years," she said.

"When that is happening, it's hard to wrap your brain around what's going on.

"When you are that age you shouldn't be crying over being in hospital for days on end, you should be crying for a bruised knee.

"People kept telling me that I needed to fight and be strong and I had no idea what that meant, but I somehow managed to muster up some a version of what my parents were asking me to be, and it became the foundation of who I became as a person."

The post online also broke the news she is expecting her first born.

Fans reacted immediately to the news using social media to offer love, support and well wishes for the artist.