NFL machine smashes 9000 calories a day

IF YOU want to be the best, you've got to eat like the best.

Or, in Noah Spence's case, eat like someone who's been deprived of food for the past three years and is making up for lost time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end has geared up for the NFL season by filling his body with crazy amounts of fuel as he looked to add a hefty amount of meat to a frame he thought was too lean last season.

He weighed in at 103kg at last year's training camp but this year tipped the scales at 119kg - a weight gain of 16kg.

And it's been anything but easy to stack on the extra flesh. According to ESPN, Spence has been chowing down on nine or 10 meals a day, and consumes as many as seven protein shakes between waking up and going to bed.

He starts his day with shakes, french toast and potatoes before moving on to grilled chicken with bread and vegetables, pasta and more protein shakes.

He squeezes in a steak and prawns for dinner before finishing the day with chocolate milk, a peanut butter and jam sandwich and one more protein shake for good measure.

Nine meals. 9,000 calories.



Noah Spence's diet is crazy 😲 pic.twitter.com/Gsb2CwjfOj — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) 7 August 2018

All up it equates to a staggering 9000 calories a day.

To put that in perspective, the average male needs approximately 2500 calories a day to maintain their weight.

Spence hired a personal chef to help him with his meal plan and said he tries to fill up on carbohydrates rather than protein to maintain his energy levels. But his radical new diet has turned eating from an enjoyable experience into a chore.

"I don't really look at food like I like it anymore. I'm just eating, man," Spence said.

The 24-year-old also drinks 3.7 litres of water a day, which was one of the most confronting challenges of all.

"You don't want to do that," Spence said. "You'll throw up. You'll throw up."

Noah Spence is bigger than ever before.

But an extra 16kg hasn't slowed Spence down, according to teammate Demar Dotson, who believes the added beef has turned the defensive into a more damaging weapon on the field.

"Watching him out here, he still has that same speed, so I think the weight is going to help him in a sense, because he can add another arsenal to his game," Dotson said.

"He can add a bull rush. At one time, it was all speed, all speed, all speed. Now he can beat guys with speed, he can beat guys with power, so he brings another dimension to his game."

