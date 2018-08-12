Buyer interest in next-gen suburb

Each double-storey home features a mix of three-bedroom and three-bedroom-plus-study designs, complete with multi-purpose room, two bathrooms, guest powder room and generous-sized living areas.

EVERTON Hills is earmarked as a 'next-generation' suburb, according to developer Sunland Group.

Sunland Group managing director Sahba Abedian said local government designated Everton Hills as a next generation suburb due to its proximity to existing and future retail centres, employment, and community facilities.

"The arrival of Park Lane later this year, as well as the planned redevelopment of the Woolworths site in Everton Park and North-West Private Hospital, are delivering considerable amenity to The Hills District," Mr Abedian said.

"Everton Hills also adjoins the 630ha Bunyaville State Forest, renowned for its expansive nature trails and recreation spaces.

"Grovely Train Station is an easy four-minute drive away, with direct services to the Brisbane CBD."

Located at the centre of this wave of new infrastructure is Sunland Group's The Hills Residences, which had already seen 50 per cent of residences sold since its April launch.

"These homes represent the latest evolution of Sunland's award-winning designs, featuring striking framed facades and expansive landscaping," he said.

"Each double-storey home features a mix of three-bedroom and three-bedroom-plus-study designs, complete with multi-purpose room, two bathrooms, guest powder room and generous living areas.

"A selection of homes enjoy aspects overlooking the central park and the adjoining nature reserve."

Mr Abedian said the kitchens would feature reconstituted stone benchtops, high-gloss cabinetry, and quality appliances, and flow seamlessly to the indoor living areas.

While bathrooms would feature large porcelain tiles, custom-made vanities, reconstituted stone benchtops, and premium fittings.

"One-third of The Hills Residences is dedicated to open space, with a large central park and 3,500sq m of preserved bushland located a short stroll from every home," he said.

"Early construction works have commenced on site, with the display home on track to be delivered in early 2019."