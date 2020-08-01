News from around town: What’s on, what’s changing

Shoes on Magellan store owner, Melinda Turner, has moved from her old store (pictured) to 92 Magellan St.

AS AUGUST starts up, so too are many things on the Northern Rivers.

This is a comprehensive guide to events that will be happening this month.

Northern Rivers markets opening up

After a few months in hibernation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Northern Rivers is set to see many of their markets return this August.

The Northern Rivers has a strong market community with markets ranging from Casino to Byron and everywhere in between, they are an event not to be missed.

Ballina resident launches global streaming service

Shelter is the new global streaming service being launched by Ballina resident, actor and entrepreneur Dustin Clare.

The service is set to launch July 31 in time for August and will focus on architecture, lifestyle and outdoors

Two Mates Brewing Social Media Launch

Two Mates Brewing is set to launch in December later this year but they are hoping to roll out their social media presence in August.

The brewery is set to be a community focused hub for Northern Rivers residents featuring live music, local project and of course, craft beer.

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry moves office

The Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is getting behind local business by moving to the MP's The Meeting Place.

Located at 105 Molesworth St, The Meeting Place is a dedicated co-working space for business and is about to add a cafe to its offering.

Other businesses moving location

Melinda Turner has shifted her Shoes on Magellan store to 92 Magellan St in order to accommodate larger stock.

Previously, Ms Turner spoke to The Northern Star about how an incredible act of generosity helped in the early days of COVID-19.

In other news, Rebecca Klemm has taken her online Kidsnest store to the streets by opening a bricks and mortar store at 1/109 Dawson St in Lismore.

The store focuses providing products to help with sensory problems including dietary issues, anxiety and autism.

BCC Lismore is calling all gamers

All gamers know there is nothing better than kicking back in front of a big screen for a gaming session with your mates.

And if you are lucky enough to have up to 64 of them, BCC Lismore will allow you to play video games on the big screen in select cinemas.

Do you have an event happening in September? Get in contact with adam.daunt@northernstar.com.au.