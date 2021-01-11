NEWS CATCH-UP: Two tragic deaths, weather warning and more

A kayaker's death, long lines at the COVID clinic and a giant pumpkin – these are some of the weekend's headlines.

It was a big weekend on the Northern Rivers. Here are seven stories you might have missed:

1. Kayaker killed

Emergency services were called to Upper Tooloom Creek, in the Tooloom National Park near Urbenville, after reports a kayaker had capsized about 12.10pm on Saturday. Police were told the 68-year-old was kayaking with friends downstream when her kayak hit a log and she fell into fast flowing water before getting snagged on another log.

2. SES, BOM monitor potential ‘coastal trough’

Authorities are closely monitoring the possibility of a coastal trough developing later this week, bringing with it the potential for further heavy rainfall, flash flooding and riverine flooding.

3. Long queues at COVID clinic

People lining up for tests at the Lismore Base Hospital fever clinic had to wait more than four hours. It has prompted calls for more health staff and more clinics.

4. Sinkhole near Casino

Richmond Valley Council has closed a section of Broadheads Rd at Leeville after a 2m sinkhole developed. It is a “significant hazard”.

5. Record-breaking pumpkin

Kyogle’s popular Summerland Pumpkin Festival was held on Saturday, and local man Dale Oliver smashed the southern hemisphere record with his beauty.

6. Vale Faye Scherf

Nimbin lost its beloved matriarch with the death of Faye Scherf. She played a pivotal role in the community and has been remembered as an “absolute treasure” who went about her work with “quiet determination”.

7. Mansion on the market

Ballina’s iconic Fenwick House at Shaws Bay is on the market for the first time in decades. Check out the photos from inside this historic building.