News catch up: 5 Byron stories you may have missed

FOCUSED: Byron Youth Services' Lindy Lou Smith and Dale Shaddick support young people in the shire as part of the Restorative Pathways Program.

FOCUSED: Byron Youth Services' Lindy Lou Smith and Dale Shaddick support young people in the shire as part of the Restorative Pathways Program. Javier Encalada

IT'S been a busy week with threatening fires dominating the news at the start of the week. There were some important news events you may have missed.

These are 'subscriber content' stories. or current unlimited digital offers is only $1 per week for the first 8 weeks.

Catch up on these five news items >>

1. How we keep our youth from harm's way:

A group of workers from the Byron Youth Service are keeping young people who have committed offences away from harmful situations, offering new opportunities and lending a kind hand with the new Restorative Pathway Programs.

2. Fatal hit-and-run court case waiting for autopsy report:

A MAN accused of a fatal hit-and-run near Mullumbimby has appeared in a Tweed Heads court.

3. Cat curfew? Council says it's just not 'pawsible':

Cat curfews may not be the best course of action to help reduce the impact domestic cats have on wildlife according to Byron Shire Council.

4. New electronic music event authorities know nothing of:

A music festival promoted for a location '20 minutes from Byron Bay" is offering tickets to a music event featuring seven DJs, but NSW Police and Byron Shire Council deny having any formal knowledge of the event.

5. Residents of 'good-different' town asked to speak out:

MULLUMBIMBY's population is 3898 people, with a median household income of $990 per week, and its key industries are business services and trades, the creative sector plus health and well-being. But where is Mullum going as a town?Residents and business owners have been urged to read the Draft Our Mullumbimby Masterplan and tell Byron Shire Council what they think.

6. Popular Byron resort ready for plastic-free future:

The new owners of a local resort have promised to keep all current workers, modernise the venue while keeping the calm and relaxed experience the venue offers, but with a sustainable, plastic-free future.