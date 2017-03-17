News

Newrybar's food hotspot turns ten

Javier Encalada
| 17th Mar 2017 7:28 AM
ABOVE: Harvest co-owners Tristan Grier, Cassia Grier and Brooke Hudson, are celebrating a decade since starting their business venture.
ABOVE: Harvest co-owners Tristan Grier, Cassia Grier and Brooke Hudson, are celebrating a decade since starting their business venture. Jared Fowler, Delicious Magazine

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TEN years ago, local couple Tristan and Kassia Grier received an offer they could not refused: the building and Harvest restaurant were both for sale and, as staff at the venue, former owner Gary Sharman asked if they would buy it, after they initially offered to manage it.

That day they picked up their friend, Brooke Hudson, from Ballina airport and the thre fo them decided to takle on the business venture that evening.

A deacade later, Harvest Newrybar includes the restaurant, Deli, a bakery that werves as a private function venue, plus the onsite permaculture area.

Harvest has also a smaller sibling, Sparrow Coffee, with locations in Bangalow, Byron Bay, Port Douglas and Brisbane CBD, with plans for many more.

Tristan Grier explained that Michael Annetts joined the Harvest team as a partner with Sparrow Coffee.

"We have also been fortunate enough to form a relationship with Flash camp, pop up hotel/restaurant and bar,” he explained.

Harvest directly employs around 70 people in peak season, with yearly wages into the locale conomy totalling around 2.5 million dollars.

"We spend around 1.2 million dollars on local food producers and farmers and around $800,000 on our Australian-only alcohol list,” Mr Grier said.

We sat for a quick chat with Tristan Grier to discuss the future of the business venture.

Why did you choose Newrybar as the location for Harvest?

We are a bit 'hippy', and we believe that Harvest choose us.

We feel that we just custodians of this little piece of European history in the Hinterland.

Our job is to progress this space in kind, leave it in better shape then we found it, blend it closer and tighter with our indigenous history, to create a new better future with more depth and country indigenous spirituality.　

How important has it been the location in the success of Harvest?

Very important. Not only because of Newrybar's proximity to Ballina, Byron, Bangalow and Lenox Head, but based on the hinterland people, the locals that we have been working hard to give that sense of ownership.

How many customers did Harvest receive in 2016?

Approximately 70,000 guest a year in the restaurant, but that doesn't include people who drops in for our Sourdough Saturday and Sunday, or thevisitors to the deli.

We are deeply thankful to every single person that has walked through our doors, being customers, business partners and staff. They made Harvest what it is today.

What is in the planning for the next two to five years?

We will continue to grow as a premiere restaurant, moving away from our cafe past.

We have recently emplyed a full time forager, Peter Hardwick.

He is one of australia's authority and leading indigenous feral foraged foods.

Through his expertise, we will continue driving home what we believe is Australia's new food culture.

With Peter will be creating our uniquely Australian 'Wild Harvest' bottled sauces range.

Our bar will continue to support the local and Australian-only liquor industry.

We are in the process of formulating a curriculum for local pre-schools: "Kids Harvesting,” involving nutrition, permaculture, sustainability and cooking classes.　

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Splendour and Falls venue seeks extension of trial approval

Splendour and Falls venue seeks extension of trial approval

WITHOUT an extension to the aproval, Falls 2017/2018 and Splendour 2018 cannot go ahead.

Newrybar's food hotspot turns ten

ABOVE: Harvest co-owners Tristan Grier, Cassia Grier and Brooke Hudson, are celebrating a decade since starting their business venture.

Ten years ago the couple received an offer they could not refuse

Beach doof party organiser fined $8000

Party goers trampled dunes that were home to threatened species

Media outlets banned from anti-vax advocate's appearance

Controversial American speaker on health, nutrition, vaccination and food, David 'Avocado' Wolfe, is in the Byron Shire.

At least two reporters banned from David 'Avocado' Wolfe's event

Local Partners

Splendour and Falls venue seeks extension of trial approval

WITHOUT an extension to the aproval, Falls 2017/2018 and Splendour 2018 cannot go ahead.

Taste of Indonesia in Mullum

HOME STYLE: Rini Martinings and partner Iwan Wau at the Indonesian Kitchen stall at Mullumbimby Farmers Market.

Indonesian Kitchen at the Mullumbimby Farmers Market every Friday

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Mark Swivel's dad jokes are actually quite funny

HIT: Self confessed 'artisanal humorist', Mark Swivel.

Don't believe us? Find out this weekend

Willie Watson, the one you should know about

TOURING: Willie Watson.

Playing in Mullumbimby this weekend

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

REALITY television star Georgia Tripos has reportedly been charged with running a drug syndicate with her friend.

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Splendour and Falls venue seeks extension of trial approval

Falls Music and Arts Festival at North Byron Parklands has finished.

Without it, Falls 2017/18 and Splendour 2018 can't go ahead

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady's Julie Andrews during a media call at QPAC.

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie's visit is like a royal tour.

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

1 Seery Road, Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Tastefully Renovated Character Home

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!