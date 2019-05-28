Newrybar floodplain receives a make over

LOCAL green thumbs want to return 10 hectares of the Newrybar floodplain back to pre-settlement levels of vegetation.

Landowners and volunteers from OzFish Richmond River first teamed up in April to work on the first stage of an environmental planning effort on the floodplain at Broken Head.

OzFish Director of Habitat Programs Cassie Price said the organisation was all about protecting and restoring Australia's waterways.

"In this site we have partnered with the Burgess family at Broken Head, under the careful ecological restoration guidance of George Roberts from Eco Restorations at Suffolk Park,” Ms Price said.

The group of 20 green thumbs ranged in ages from eight weeks to 80 years, and managed to mulch and plant about 1500 small plants across the one hectare site.

"By giving back the habitat, we are helping to protect Australia's fishing future as well as the environment,” Ms Price said.

"It's a real win-win scenario.”

Without planting, it can be harder for fish to thrive in the area.

"When the trees are planted, we are seeing a positive impact on fish stocks in those areas,” Ms Price said.

"It's really important to maintain the plants well, to keep the weeds away from them and to keep them watered, especially in the first year.”

OzFish is a local non-profit organisation and encourages anyone to come on board.

Those interested in contributing to environmental work can contact the team at ozfish.org.au.