A newborn baby has been found dead at a home in Perth, while the mother has been taken to hospital.

A newborn baby has been found dead at a home in Perth, while the mother has been taken to hospital.

A newborn baby has been found dead at a Perth home.

An ambulance was called to the Thornlie property just before 1pm on Wednesday and police arrived soon after.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the baby's mother, aged in her mid-20s, was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital.

NCA NewsWire is seeking comment from the WA Police Force.

Originally published as Newborn baby found dead in home